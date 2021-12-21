Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

