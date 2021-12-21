Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,838 shares during the quarter. Iron Spark I makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,721,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,752,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

