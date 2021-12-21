Signify Wealth Invests $11.80 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signify Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.4% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.35. 13,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

