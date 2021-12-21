Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 42.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

