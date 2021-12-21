Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $170.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

