Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,909. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

