Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EVRI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.79. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.