Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATAQ remained flat at $$9.74 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

