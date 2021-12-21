Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $36.77

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $39.30. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 78,138 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

