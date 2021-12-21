Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.47

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $34.39. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 41,560 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.