Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.47

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $34.39. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 41,560 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

