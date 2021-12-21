Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declines By 20.4%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

