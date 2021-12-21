Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.44

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 2017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

