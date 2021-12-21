PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.52

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.52 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 12703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 902.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 417,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after buying an additional 376,134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after buying an additional 259,952 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $7,186,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.