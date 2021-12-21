Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.92

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.92 and last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 5250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after acquiring an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

