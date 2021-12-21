TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Azul comprises approximately 0.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

AZUL traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

