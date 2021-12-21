HCR Wealth Advisors Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $210.38 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $405.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.