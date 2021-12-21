TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $9.91 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,148,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,908,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 534,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,355,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

