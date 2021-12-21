Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $165.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.84 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.39. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.02 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.