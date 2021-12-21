Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $116.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $91.04 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $386.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $469.31 million, with estimates ranging from $423.84 million to $529.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.