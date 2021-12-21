AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38 on January 10th

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years.
Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
