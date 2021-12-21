Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 191 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.73. The company had a trading volume of 722,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525,896. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

