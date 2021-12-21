Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

