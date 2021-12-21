Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,498. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

