Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Cut by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.63. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

