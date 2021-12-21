Master Contract Token Trading 30.2% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $77,203.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.74 or 0.08218468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

