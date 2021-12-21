Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.51 or 0.08172855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.15 or 0.99891714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

