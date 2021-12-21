Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

