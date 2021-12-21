First Interstate Bank Purchases 960 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

