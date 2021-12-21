Lipe & Dalton Has $5.21 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

