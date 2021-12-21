Girard Partners LTD. Sells 17,749 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.