Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $63.98 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. 86,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

