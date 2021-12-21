Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,882 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $70,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $608.28. 5,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

