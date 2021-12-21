Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $902.19. 785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $922.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

