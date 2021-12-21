$260.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $260.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.50 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

