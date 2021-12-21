PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 56,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $81,259.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 299,126 shares of company stock valued at $353,034 and sold 117,629 shares valued at $150,606. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,907. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

