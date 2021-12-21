PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 225,903 shares during the period.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,059. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

