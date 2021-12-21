WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of WYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,127. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

