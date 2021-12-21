$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.