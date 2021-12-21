AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.20 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $5,462,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 45.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,901. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $382.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

