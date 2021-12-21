Capital Square LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,683. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.76 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.