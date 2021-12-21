Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $110,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 231,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,269,784. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

