Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $134,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,527 shares of company stock valued at $148,498,454. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.25. 31,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

