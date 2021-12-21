Capital Square LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 223,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,508,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

