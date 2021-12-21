Capital Square LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

