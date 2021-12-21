The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 260,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

