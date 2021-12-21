Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

PNW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

