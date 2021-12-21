Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $232.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as high as $237.99 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 4077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.26.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average of $204.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.