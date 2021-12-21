Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 3,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Specifically, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

