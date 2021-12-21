Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

