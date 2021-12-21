Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $238.05 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

